Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Great! There’s some more bad news to report regarding the Florida Panthers longshot postseason bid.

The New York Islanders, also currently out the playoffs - but one point ahead of the Panthers in the chase, have acquired top trade deadline target Bo Horvat for roster player Anthony Beauvilier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the stacked 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Borvat, a pending unrestricted free agent, is currently eighth in the NHL with 31 goals, so he nicely fills the Islanders biggest area of need. New York has failed to score more than two goals in each of their last seven outings.

The 27-year-old center, who has 54 in 49 games, is in the final season of a six-year, $33 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Vancouver will retain 25 percent of his salary in the the trade.

Beauvillier, 25, has nine goals and 20 points in 49 games this season. Selected by the Islanders in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, he has amassed 209 points (102G/107A) in 457 regular-season games, and 29 points in 49 playoff games.

Raty has two goals in 12 NHL games as a rookie this season. The 20-year-old was a second-round pick (52nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft that many consider a steal after he tumbled out of the first round. Raty has also played in 27 AHL this season and put up seven goals and eight assists. He will be move from Bridgeport to Abbotsford to continue his development.

If the conditional first-round pick ends up in the top 12 of the draft, the Canucks will get the Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (with no conditions) instead.

This trade bolsters the Islanders goal-starved lineup and makes the five-team race for the two wild cards in even more difficult.

Unless the teams both somehow make the playoffs and advance to the Eastern Conference Final, it’s possible the Panthers may never see Horvat in an Islanders uniform, unless he’s re-signed by his new club. Florida has already finished the season series with New York, winning all three games.

ASG activities

Sunrise will host the ‘City of Sunrise & Florida Panthers Hockey Festival’ today from 5:30-8 p.m. at Flamingo Park.

This free community festival will feature live music, food trucks, street hockey clinics for kids up to age 14, special appearances, photo opportunities with the Stanley Cup®, interactive games, enter-to-win chances and more.

The ‘City of Sunrise and Florida Panthers Hockey Festival’ is one of many celebrations across South Florida for the NHL’s All-Star Weekend. Fans interested in attending the festival can look forward to appearances by Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt, rides and guest speakers.

This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP here for reminders and additional information or visit FloridaPanthers.com/AllStar.

Please note parking will not be available on site at Flamingo Park. All attendees should park at FLA Live Arena as free transportation will be provided between the park and arena before, during and after the event. Gate 5 at FLA Live Arena will open at 5 PM. ADA parking will be available at nearby Sawgrass Elementary School with a proper ADA parking permit.