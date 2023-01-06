GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

The consistently inconsistent Florida Panthers (17-18-4) open a difficult four-game road trip tonight against the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7) at Little Caesars Arena. Florida is looking to build on a solid effort that saw them defeat the Arizona Coyotes by a 5-3 count on Tuesday. Matthew Tkachuk, who was named to the All-Star Game. notched his first hat trick and Eric Staal, who was not, his first brace as members of the Panthers in that game. The Red Wings were handed a 5-1 loss on home ice by the New Jersey Devils in their last outing. This is one the Cats would love to come away with two points with stops in Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas looming.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TAMPA BAY (24-12-1 49P) at Winnipeg (24-13-1 49P) 8 p.m.

Idle: BOS (64P), TOR (53P), BUF (40P), OTT (39P), MTL (33P)

