GameThread: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

Panthers (17-18-4 38P) at Red Wings (16-13-7 39P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Detroit
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit X
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Winging It In Motown
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #LGRW, #FLAvsDET, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (8-12-1 3.32) / Detroit: Husso (12-7-5 2.94)
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- TAMPA BAY (24-12-1 49P) at Winnipeg (24-13-1 49P) 8 p.m.
Idle: BOS (64P), TOR (53P), BUF (40P), OTT (39P), MTL (33P)
