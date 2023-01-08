GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars

The Florida Panthers (18-18-4) will be on the prowl for their first three-game winning streak of the 2022-23 campaign when they pay a visit to the Dallas Stars (23-11-6) this afternoon at American Airlines Center. With victories over the Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings, the Cats have won consecutive games for just the fourth time this season. The Central Division-leading Stars return home after sufferering back-to-back defeats on the road in Los Angeles and Anaheim. Who says it never rains in Southern California? With tough stops remaining in Danver and Las Vegas, this game could be key to the success of this four-game road trip for the Panthers. A win will put them back over NHL .500 as they try to claw back into wild card contention.

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET WHERE: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest X, NHL Network

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest X, NHL Network ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #FLAvsDAL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #TexasHockey, #FLAvsDAL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Defending Big D

Defending Big D FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: DAL 6, @FLA 4 - (Recap) 11/17/2022

DAL 6, @FLA 4 - (Recap) 11/17/2022 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup of 2023-24 season

Stanley Cup of 2023-24 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (9-6-3 .908/3.00 0SO) vs Jake Oettinger (17-6-3 .920/2.39 2SO)

Spencer Knight (9-6-3 .908/3.00 0SO) vs Jake Oettinger (17-6-3 .920/2.39 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Dallas

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TORONTO (24-9-7 55P) at Philadelphia (15-17-7 37P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (31-4-4 66P) at Anaheim (12-24-4 28P) 8:30 p.m.

Idle: TBL (49P), BUF (42P), DET (39P), OTT (39P), MTL (35P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets