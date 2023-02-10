Recap: Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers to 4-1 victory over Sharks

Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena.

Bobrovsky got the Panthers to the locker room after a not so great opening period only down a goal.

The Sharks out-shot the Cats 15-11, had the only power play, and got on the board when Alexander Barabanov lit the lamp at the 5:49 mark by potting a rebound after Radko Gudas blocked Erik Karlsson’s shot.

After Florida misfired on some open looks in the first, Sam Reinhart evened it up after he took a stretch pass from Marc Staal and instead of passing, solved Kaapo Kahkonen’s glove with a wrister from the center of the right circle.

Reinhart gave the Sharks just the tip to put the Panthers ahead with 41 seconds left in the middle frame. Forced into a turnover by Reinhart, Karlsson coughed the puck up on the boards to Anton Lundell, who crossed to Eetu Luostarinen. As he was falling down, Luostarinen was able to feed Reinhart in front and he redirected the puck with the heel of his stick along the ice through Kahkonen’s five-hole

Bobrovsky stopped all nine San Jose shots in the third to pick up his 350th career win and Eric Staal bagged a pair of shorthanded goals into an empty net with Aaron Ekblad off serving a double minor for high-sticking. Luostarinen drew the lone assist on Staal first’s goal to pick up his second helper of the night.

The win pulled the Panthers within one point of the Pittsburgh Penguins and two points of the Washington Capitals in the wild card race. Florida has played four more games than Pittsburgh and one more than Washington.

