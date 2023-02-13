GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

The Florida Panthers (26-23-6) will open a four-game road trip when they visit the Minnesota Wild (28-20-4) tonight at Xcel Energy Center in chilly St. Paul. Florida is coming off a tough 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and do not have the luxury of falling into a losing streak if they want to catch Pittsburgh or Washington for a wild card. The Wild. who are clinging to the last playoff spot in the west, halted a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over the New jersey Devils in their last outing.

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports WIX

Stanley Cup or 2023-24 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (14-14-2 .903/3.13 1SO) vs Marc-Andre Fleury (16-12-3 .926/2.98 1SO)

