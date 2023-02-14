 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 57

By Todd Little
/ new

After opening its four-game road trip with a tough 2-1 shootout win in Minnesota, the Florida Panthers (27-23-6) will face the St. Louis Blues (24-25-3) tonight at Enterprise Center. The Cats will be looking to avenge a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues at FLA Live Arena on November 26. St. Louis had lost five straight before Ryan O’Reilly’s overtime goal gave them a 6-5 win over Arizona in the opener of a four-game homestand on Saturday. Spencer Knight is expected to start. It will be his first NHL action since January 8. when he lost to the Dallas Stars.

  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
  • ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #STLBlues, #FLAvsSTL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: St. Louis Game Time
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-0-1)
  • LAST MEETING: STL 5, @FLA 4 (OT) - (Recap) 11/26/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: 2023-24 regular season
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (9-7-3 .906/3.05 1SO) vs Jordan Binnington (19-18-3 .890/3.31 2SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / St. Louis

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances)

  • Chicago (16-30-5 37P) at MONTREAL (22-27-4 48P) 7 p.m.
  • NY Islanders (27-23-6 60P) at OTTAWA (25-24-2 52P) 7:30 p.m.
  • BOSTON (39-8-5 83P) at Dallas (30-14-10 70P) 8:30 p.m.
  • TAMPA BAY (34-16-2 70P) at Colorado (28-19-4 60P) 9 p.m.

Idle: TOR (72P), BUF (56P), DET (56P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...