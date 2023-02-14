GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues

After opening its four-game road trip with a tough 2-1 shootout win in Minnesota, the Florida Panthers (27-23-6) will face the St. Louis Blues (24-25-3) tonight at Enterprise Center. The Cats will be looking to avenge a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues at FLA Live Arena on November 26. St. Louis had lost five straight before Ryan O’Reilly’s overtime goal gave them a 6-5 win over Arizona in the opener of a four-game homestand on Saturday. Spencer Knight is expected to start. It will be his first NHL action since January 8. when he lost to the Dallas Stars.

2023-24 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (9-7-3 .906/3.05 1SO) vs Jordan Binnington (19-18-3 .890/3.31 2SO)

PROJECTED STARTERS: Spencer Knight (9-7-3 .906/3.05 1SO) vs Jordan Binnington (19-18-3 .890/3.31 2SO)

