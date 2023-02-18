GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

Hot on the heels of its ultra-important victory over the Washington Capitals, the Florida Panthers (28-24-6) will be on the hunt for two more points when they pay a visit the Nashville Predators (25-21-6) this afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. The Cats have won five of their last seven and after last night’s results, trail the New York Islanders by one point for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Nashville is five points off the postseason pace, but hold games in hand on the likes of Minnesota and Calgary. This is the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Smashville, #FLAvsNSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Smashville, #FLAvsNSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: On The Forecheck

On The Forecheck FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @NSH 1 - (Recap) 4/9/2022

FLA 4, @NSH 1 - (Recap) 4/9/2022 NEXT MEETING: March 2, 2023

March 2, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (16-14-2 .905/3.05 1SO) vs Juuse Saros (20-15-5 .917/2.79 5SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (16-14-2 .905/3.05 1SO) vs Juuse Saros (20-15-5 .917/2.79 5SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Nashville

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

NY Islanders (28-23-7 63P) at BOSTON (41-8-5 90P) 5 p.m.

MONTREAL (23-28-4 50P) at TORONTO (33-14-8 74P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (27-22-4 58P) at San Jose (17-28-11 45P) 10:30 p.m.

DETROIT (26-20-8 60P) at Seattle (31-18-6 68P) 10:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (35-16-3 73P) at Vegas (33-18-4 70P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: OTT (56P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets