Smashed in Smashville: Panthers close road trip with ugly 7-3 loss to Predators

The Florida Panthers got battered 7-3 by the Nashville Predators in Music City to end its four-game road trip on a sour note.

After falling behind at 2:36 of the first when Tommy Novak came off the boards and scored unassisted, the Panthers quickly responded to take the lead.

Former Predator Nick Cousins, who was playing in his 500th NHL, gathered up a loose puck and beat Kevin Lankinen unassissted from the high slot at 7:55. Way to make the most of a milestone! The goal ended a 15-game drought for Cousins.

The Panthers forged ahead 4:14 later when the puck came out from behind the net to Brandon Montour on the right boards and he cracked a pass into the slot where Matthew Tkachuk deflected it home.

Florida simply imploded after that. Matt Duchene second-chance finish tied it 47 seconds later to start a run of five-straight Nashville goals.

A power-play tip-in by Ryan Johansen at 15:01 put the Predators ahead and Colton Scissons’ breakaway goal 7:40 into the second sent Sergei Bobrovsky to the bench,

Spencer Knight gave up goals to Roman Josi and Novak before Sam Reinhart got a meaningless one back for the Cats,

After playing catch with Montour at the point, Aleksander Barkov snapped a shot towards the net that Reinhart was able to deflect by 9:48 into the third. It was Florida’s first power-play goal since February 6.

Yakov Trenin completed the scoring with an empty-netter with 5:46 left on the clock.

Disappointingly, the Panthers failed to build on their huge win in Washington on Thursday and instead delivered a complete stinker in the afternoon matinee. Based on how the rest of the day played out, they could’ve leapt over both the Capitals and New York Islanders and been sitting in the Wild Card 2 spot had they been able to beat the Predators, who put up a season-high seven goals to end a two-game losing streak. The Cats will return to Sunrise to face the Anaheim Ducks and rising Buffalo Sabres on a brief two-game homestand.

