Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Well, that’s it for NHL hockey for the next four days. Yes, I know there’s this weekend’s All-Star Game, but to call that NHL hockey wouldn’t be stretching the truth. It’s a fun watch, but let’s not kid ourselves...

Last night, the Florida Panthers got a helping hand from the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes, who despite playing the night prior, went on the road and battered the Buffalo Sabres by a 5-1 count. The result keeps the Cats two points behind the Sabres, who now have two games in hand.

I like to mention by fantasy team sometimes and I’ll do it again here, to pat myself on the back for grabbing Jesperi Kotkaniemi off waivers and getting two assists out of him before I cut him on Monday when play resumes.

The only other game on Wednesday saw the Boston Bruins end its season-long, three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Boston now has a robust 13-point lead over the second place Buds. Not catching either of those teams, so no effect on the Panthers playoff chase, other than cementing that’ll it most likely Bruins they face if they somehow squeak into the postseason.

All-Star Game activities

Last night, the NHL Alumni defeated the Florida Panthers Alumni 15-11 at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs. David Booth and Peter Worrell each had hat tricks, Brian Boyle and Serge Payer had a pair of goals and Roberto Luongo scored the final goal of the night.

