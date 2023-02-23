Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

With Anthony Duclair’s set to tag in as soon as Friday, the Florida Panthers made some moves to allow for his return to the lineup.

Goaltender Spencer Knight and forward Grigori Denisenko were loaned to the Charlotte Charlotte and forward Chris Tierney was placed on waivers, so he too, could head to North Carolina.

Veteran keeper Alex Lyon will return to Sunrise to back up Sergei Bobrovsky while Knight, who has seen too little game action in 2023, will get some much-needed playing time. This move was overdue.

One wonders if that’s the last time we’ll see Denisenko, Florida’s first-round choice in 2018, in a Panthers uniform. Denisenko is in the final year of his entry-level contract and could decide to ply his trade in the KHL or somewhere else in Europe next year. He’s played in a career-high 17 NHL games this season, producing three assists in limited ice time.

Barring injury woes or a spot opening due to trade, Tierney will likely spend the remainder of the season with the Checkers. The 28-year-old was signed to a one-year, two-way contract on July 16 and has appeared in 13 games with the Cats (2G/1A) this season

Thanks for nothing, Winnipeg!

Wednesday night ‘s card was light, with only one of the three games having any impact on the Panthers playoff chances. That game didn’t go well as the New York Islanders edged the Winnipeg Jets by a 2-1 count at UBS Arena. The Islanders (WC1) now lead the Panthers (WC2) by the third points with the Cats holding a game in hand.

Tonight’s schedule has a quartet of games that are of prime interest to our playoff hopes.

Anaheim at Washington 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit 7 p.m.

Let’s go Ducks, Lightning, Oilers and Rangers!!!