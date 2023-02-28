GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Florida Panthers (29-26-6) will play yet another must-win game tonight when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (37-18-4) in the season series finale between the league’s two Sunshine State clubs at Amalie Arena. Florida is coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Tampa Bay, who are pretty-much locked into a first round meeting with Toronto, was battered 7-3 by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Panthers are expected to be without top two centers Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett again. Gulp!

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 4 (1-1-1)

Game 4 of 4 (1-1-1) LAST MEETING: @FLA 7. TBL 1 - (Recap) 2/6/2022

@FLA 7. TBL 1 - (Recap) 2/6/2022 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2023-24 regular season

Playoffs or 2023-24 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (17-16-2 .902/3.12 1SO) vs Andrei Vasilevskiy (28-14-2 .919/2.55 2SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (17-16-2 .902/3.12 1SO) vs Andrei Vasilevskiy (28-14-2 .919/2.55 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (28-23-8 64P) at OTTAWA (29-26-4 62P) 7 p.m.

Columbus (19-35-6 44P) at BUFFALO (31-23-4 66P) 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

BOSTON (46-8-5 97P) at Calgary (27-21-12 66P) 9 p.m.

MONTREAL (25-30-4 54P) at San Jose (18-30-12 48P)

Idle: TOR (82P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets