2023 NHL All-Star Skills takes place tonight

The NHL has announced the player assignments for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring scintillating seven events that will showcase the league’s top talent tonight at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+) at the home of your Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise. Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and former Panthers goaltending legend Roberto Luongo will be taking part.

The events are as follows:

Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™

Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™

GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™

Let’s take a look at the participants:

Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™

Kevin Fiala, LAK

Dylan Larkin, DET

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Cale Makar, COL

Chandler Stephenson, VGK

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo

Mitchell Marner, TOR

Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up)

David Pastrnak, BOS

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™

Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem.

Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Stuart Skinner, EDM

Ilya Sorokin, NYI

Logan Thompson, VGK

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™

Competition takes place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. The ocean spray, breeze and sand add to the challenge of this exceptional Skills event, as four pairs of players fire at targets to attempt to dunk their opponents.

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Mikko Rantanen, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Adam Fox, NYR

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Brock Nelson, NYI

Artemi Panarin, NYR

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck

Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, four NHL All-Stars will play a par 4 featuring an island green. Lowest score wins the Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck.

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Nick Suzuki, MTL

GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Seth Jones, CHI

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Alex Ovechkin, WSH

Elias Pettersson, VAN

