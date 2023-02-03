2023 NHL All-Star Skills takes place tonight

The NHL has announced the player assignments for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring scintillating seven events that will showcase the league’s top talent tonight at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+) at the home of your Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena, in Sunrise. Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and former Panthers goaltending legend Roberto Luongo will be taking part.
The events are as follows:
- Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™
- Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™
- Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™
- Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™
- Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
- Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck™
- GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™
Let’s take a look at the participants:
Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater™
- Kevin Fiala, LAK
- Dylan Larkin, DET
- Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
- Cale Makar, COL
- Chandler Stephenson, VGK
- Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge™
Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo
Mitchell Marner, TOR
Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up)
David Pastrnak, BOS
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Discover NHL Tendy Tandem™
Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem.
- Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse
- Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
- Juuse Saros, NSH
- Igor Shesterkin, NYR
- Stuart Skinner, EDM
- Ilya Sorokin, NYI
- Logan Thompson, VGK
- Linus Ullmark, BOS
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Enterprise NHL Splash Shot™
Competition takes place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale. The ocean spray, breeze and sand add to the challenge of this exceptional Skills event, as four pairs of players fire at targets to attempt to dunk their opponents.
- Sidney Crosby, PIT
- Nathan MacKinnon, COL
- Mikko Rantanen, COL
- Cale Makar, COL
- Igor Shesterkin, NYR
- Adam Fox, NYR
- Brady Tkachuk, OTT
- Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
- Aleksander Barkov, FLA
- Leon Draisaitl, EDM
- Kevin Hayes, PHI
- Jack Hughes, NJD
- Nazem Kadri, CGY
- Nikita Kucherov, TBL
- Connor McDavid, EDM
- Brock Nelson, NYI
- Artemi Panarin, NYR
- Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck
Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, four NHL All-Stars will play a par 4 featuring an island green. Lowest score wins the Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck.
- Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ
- Clayton Keller, ARI
- Jason Robertson, DAL
- Nick Suzuki, MTL
- GEICO NHL Hardest Shot™
- Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
- Seth Jones, CHI
- Josh Morrissey, WPG
- Alex Ovechkin, WSH
- Elias Pettersson, VAN
