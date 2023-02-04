LBC Gamethread: 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Florida Panthers forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov will lead the Atlantic Division against the Metropolitan Division at 4 p.m. in the second 3-on-3 tilt of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game this afternoon at FLA Live Arena. The Central Division and Pacific Division will tangle to start things off at 3 p.m. The winners of the two games will play at 5 p.m. to decide who takes the mini-tournament.
- WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+
Today’s Lineups
Atlantic Division
- Matthew Tkachuk
- Aleksander Barkov
- Mitchell Marner
- Dylan Larkin
- Nikita Kucherov
- David Pastrnak
- Nick Suzuki
- Brady Tkachuk
- Rasmus Dahlin
- Linus Ullmark
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
Metropolitan Division
- Sidney Crosby
- Johnny Gaudreau
- Kevin Hayes
- Jack Hughes
- Brock Nelson
- Alex Ovechkin
- Artemi Panarin
- Andrei Svechnikov
- Adam Fox
- Ilya Sorokin
- Igor Shesterkin
Central Division
- Kirill Kaprizov
- Clayton Keller
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Mikko Rantenen
- Jason Robertson
- Vladimir Tarasenko
- Seth Jones
- Cale Makar
- Josh Morrissey
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Juuse Saros
Pacific Division
- Leon Draisaitl
- Kevin Fiala
- Bo Horvat
- Nazem Kadri
- Connor McDavid
- Elias Pettersson
- Chandler Stevenson
- Troy Terry
- Erik Karlsson
- Stuart Skinner
- Logan Thompson
Enjoy!
