LBC Gamethread: 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Florida Panthers forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov will lead the Atlantic Division against the Metropolitan Division at 4 p.m. in the second 3-on-3 tilt of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game this afternoon at FLA Live Arena. The Central Division and Pacific Division will tangle to start things off at 3 p.m. The winners of the two games will play at 5 p.m. to decide who takes the mini-tournament.

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+

Today’s Lineups

Atlantic Division

Matthew Tkachuk

Aleksander Barkov

Mitchell Marner

Dylan Larkin

Nikita Kucherov

David Pastrnak

Nick Suzuki

Brady Tkachuk

Rasmus Dahlin

Linus Ullmark

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby

Johnny Gaudreau

Kevin Hayes

Jack Hughes

Brock Nelson

Alex Ovechkin

Artemi Panarin

Andrei Svechnikov

Adam Fox

Ilya Sorokin

Igor Shesterkin

Central Division

Kirill Kaprizov

Clayton Keller

Nathan MacKinnon

Mikko Rantenen

Jason Robertson

Vladimir Tarasenko

Seth Jones

Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey

Connor Hellebuyck

Juuse Saros

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl

Kevin Fiala

Bo Horvat

Nazem Kadri

Connor McDavid

Elias Pettersson

Chandler Stevenson

Troy Terry

Erik Karlsson

Stuart Skinner

Logan Thompson

Enjoy!