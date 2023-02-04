 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LBC Gamethread: 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The eyes of the hockey world will be focused on Sunrise this afternoon

By Todd Little
2023 NHL All-Star - Mascot Game Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Florida Panthers forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov will lead the Atlantic Division against the Metropolitan Division at 4 p.m. in the second 3-on-3 tilt of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game this afternoon at FLA Live Arena. The Central Division and Pacific Division will tangle to start things off at 3 p.m. The winners of the two games will play at 5 p.m. to decide who takes the mini-tournament.

  • WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: ABC, ESPN+

Today’s Lineups

Atlantic Division

  • Matthew Tkachuk
  • Aleksander Barkov
  • Mitchell Marner
  • Dylan Larkin
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • David Pastrnak
  • Nick Suzuki
  • Brady Tkachuk
  • Rasmus Dahlin
  • Linus Ullmark
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy

Metropolitan Division

  • Sidney Crosby
  • Johnny Gaudreau
  • Kevin Hayes
  • Jack Hughes
  • Brock Nelson
  • Alex Ovechkin
  • Artemi Panarin
  • Andrei Svechnikov
  • Adam Fox
  • Ilya Sorokin
  • Igor Shesterkin

Central Division

  • Kirill Kaprizov
  • Clayton Keller
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • Mikko Rantenen
  • Jason Robertson
  • Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Seth Jones
  • Cale Makar
  • Josh Morrissey
  • Connor Hellebuyck
  • Juuse Saros

Pacific Division

  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Kevin Fiala
  • Bo Horvat
  • Nazem Kadri
  • Connor McDavid
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Chandler Stevenson
  • Troy Terry
  • Erik Karlsson
  • Stuart Skinner
  • Logan Thompson

Enjoy!

