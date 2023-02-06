GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

With this weekend’s All-Star Game festivities in the rearview mirror, the Florida Panthers (24-22-6) will get back to the regular season grind when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (32-15-1) tonight at FLA Live Arena. The fifth place Panthers have a lot of work to do if they want to make the postseason. With 60 points left on the table, the Cats will need collect ~44 of them to make sure they make the cut. That’s a difficult task only made possible by the relatively high number (18) of home games they have left on the schedule. The Lightning have won the first two games of the season-series although the Panthers did collect a point in a 3-2 overtime loss back on October 21.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #TBLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (0-1-1)

Game 3 of 4 (0-1-1) LAST MEETING: @TBL 4, FLA 1 - (Recap) 12/10/2022

@TBL 4, FLA 1 - (Recap) 12/10/2022 NEXT MEETING: February 28, 2023

February 28, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-2 .897/3.24 1SO) vs Andrei Vasilevskiy (23-12-1 .918/2.51 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-2 .897/3.24 1SO) vs Andrei Vasilevskiy (23-12-1 .918/2.51 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: BOS (83P), TOR (70P), BUF (56P), OTT (51P), DET (50P), MTL (44P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets