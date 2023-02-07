Recap: Panthers open stretch run with electrifying 7-1 rout of Lightning

After earning All-Star Game MVP honors over the weekend, Matthew Tkachuk delivered another standout performance, this time in a game that mattered, with two goals and three assists to power the Florida Panthers to an impressive 7-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and collected two assists and Sam Bennett added a 4-on4 marker and two helpers as the Panthers’ second line completely dominated the tilt by combining for 12 points and 15 shots on goal.

After Verhaeghe converted a Tkachuk cross following an interception early in the first and Bennett finished off another fine Tkachuk feed from behind the net 1:42 into the second, the Lightning got their only goal when Nikita Kucherov let go of a long shot through traffic that found twine at the 3:02 mark, with the assists going to Mikhail Sergechev and Brayden Point.

Tkachuk answered back 5:32 later when he batted in a Verhaeghe shot that struck defenseman Zach Bogosian and the Cats never looked back as Eetu Luostarinen added a deflection goal at 17:56 from Brandon Montour and Verhaeghe to put Florida up by three after two.

The final frame saw the Panthers reel off three more with Eric Staal scoring unassisted at 2:53 after a giveaway by an off-his-game Andrei Vasilevskiy. Tkachuk set up Verhaeghe in the right circle for a second time at 5:26 and then completed the scoring with a power-play goal at 14:23 from Bennett and Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad also drew an assist on Bennett’s goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves to get his record back to NHL .500 at 13-13-2. It was the veteran keeper’s first appearance since January 19, when he had to leave after 2:01 of action with a lower-body injury.

This was Florida’s largest margin of victory this season and that it came against the Lightning made it even sweeter. The Cats pelted Vasilevskiy with a total of 49 shots, out-hit the visitors 19-13, went 1 for 2 with the man-advantage and killed off both of Tampa Bay’s power-play opportunities. Florida beat Boston, the league’s top team, in its last game and then returned from the All-Star break with an electrifying performance against the Lightning, who have the sixth-most points in the NHL. Are the Panthers back?

Nuts & Bolts