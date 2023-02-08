Wednesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Despite having a 4-on-3 power play in overtime, the Colorado Avalanche failed to come through and lost 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Kris Letang got the game-winning goal and Casey DeSmith made 41 saves.aq

The two points gained by the Penguins put them at 59, three ahead of the Florida Panthers with three games in hand.

In other bad news, the New York Islanders also moved to 59 points by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-0 at UBS Arena. Bo Horvat got his first goal with his new to complete the scoring. The Islanders have played four more games than the Penguins and one more game than the Cats.

The Panthers next opponent, the San Jose Sharks, pulled off a 4-3 upset win over the Tampa Bay Lighting in overtime at Amalie Arena. Florida trails its cross-state rival by ten points so not much of a difference-maker there, Hopefully, the Sharks will be content to leave the state with two points and the Panthers will post their first three-game winning streak of the season.