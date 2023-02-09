 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 54

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (25-22-6 56P) vs Sharks (16-25-11 43P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose

Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCA

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Fear The Fin

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #SJSvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (13-13-2 3.17) / San Jose: Kahkonen (7-9-4 3.84)

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Colorado (27-18-4 58P) at TAMPA BAY (32-16-2 66P) 7 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Calgary (24-17-10 58P) at DETROIT (21-20-8 50P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (83P), TOR (70P), BUF (56P), OTT (51P), MTL (44P)

