GameThread: Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks

Panthers (25-22-6 56P) vs Sharks (16-25-11 43P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / San Jose
Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCA
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Fear The Fin
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #SJSharks, #SJSvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (13-13-2 3.17) / San Jose: Kahkonen (7-9-4 3.84)
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Colorado (27-18-4 58P) at TAMPA BAY (32-16-2 66P) 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Calgary (24-17-10 58P) at DETROIT (21-20-8 50P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BOS (83P), TOR (70P), BUF (56P), OTT (51P), MTL (44P)
