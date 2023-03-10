GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers (32-27-6) will be shooting for its second three-game winning streak of the season when they face the lowly Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-5) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida has four games left on its current homestand and collecting two points against one of the league bottom-feeders will help them remain within striking distance of the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. On Monday, the Blackhawks helped the Panthers out by blanking the Ottawa Senators 5-0 to end a four-game losing streak. They followed that up with a 4-3 defeat in Detroit on Wednesday.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSCH

ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0)

LAST MEETING: @CHI 4, FLA 2 - (Recap) 10/25/2022

NEXT MEETING: 2023-24 regular season

PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (20-17-2 .907/2.93 1SO) vs Alex Stalock (7-8-1 .920/2.70 2SO) or Petr Mrazek (8-18-2 .891/3.74 0SO)

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Chicago

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: BOS (103P), TOR (86P), TBL (82P), OTT (70P), BUF (68P), DET (67P), MTL (58P)

