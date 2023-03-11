GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets

The Florida Panthers (33-27-6) will be bidding for its first four-game winning streak of the 2022-23 campaign when they face the fading Winnipeg Jets (36-26-3) tonight at FLA Live Arena. After dropping the opener against Nashville, Florida has won three in a row on its current seven-game homestand, including last night’s 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The team formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers are just 2-6-2 in their last ten games and dropped back-to-back games, to the San Jose Sharks in ovetime and the Minnesota Wild, before heading east for a three-game road trip that sees stops in Sunrise, Tampa and Raleigh. The revers PoMo effect seems to be wearing off...

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON 3, DETROIT 2

N.Y. Rangers (36-19-9 81P) at BUFFALO (32-28-4 68P) 5 p.m.

Chicago (22-37-6 50P) at TAMPA BAY (38-21-6 82P) 7 p.m.

Edmonton (36-22-8 80P) at TORONTO (39-17-8 86P) 7 p.m.

New Jersey (42-16-6 90P) at MONTREAL (26-33-6 58P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (33-27-4 70P) at Vancouver (27-32-5 59P) 10 p.m.

