Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After earning a point in Saturday’s back-and-forth 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Florida Panthers remain off until Thursday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens in game six of this seven-game homestand that has seen the Cats go 3-1-1.

The Panthers remain three points behind the New York Islanders, with a game in hand, in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Florida’s got some help in regards to their rear flank, as the Calgary Flames defeated the Ottawa Senators by a 5-1 count yesterday. Ottawa is three points behind the Cats with a game in hand.

The only game tonight that impacts Florida’s playoff chances sees the Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Go Buds!

AHL

The Charlotte Checkers split a home back-to-back against the Bridgeport Islanders over the weekend at Bojangles Coliseum, picking up three points in the process.

On Friday, the Checkers pounded the Islanders, 7-1. Henry Bowlby (12, 13) scored twice and Riley Nash (21), Gerry Mayhew (20), Calle Sjalin (4), Aleksi Heponiemi (11) and Lucas Carlsson (15) also lit the lamp. Grigori Denisenko, Zac Dalpe and Justin Sourdif each produced two assists and Mayhew, Carlsson, Matt Kiersted, John Ludvig, Anthony Bitetto and Cameron Morrison each collected one helper. Mack Guzda stopped 16 shots to get the win.

Saturday’s game saw Bridgeport edge Charlotte 4-3 in a shootout. The Checkers rallied from three down with three goals in the third period to earn a point. Zac Dalpe (15, 16) scored twice, including the game-tying goal with 1:01 left in regulation. Cory Conacher got his first with the Checkers to cut the islanders lead down to one. Santtu Kinnunen and Gerry Mayhew each had two assists and Justin Sourdif and Grigori Denisenko had one apiece. J.F. Berube stopped 29 of 32 shots. Berube was beaten twice in the shootout while fellow veteran Cory Schneider denied Riley Nash and Dalpe.