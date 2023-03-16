GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens

The Florida Panthers (33-27-7) have a big opportunity to close in on a wild card spot when they host the Montreal Canadiens (27-35-6) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida is currently five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, holding three games in hand on the Islanders. The Panthers 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night put them at 3-1-1 on this important seven-game homestand. Montreal opened a three-game road trip with a 6-4 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday. Florida has won the first two meetings between the clubs this season. Rookie Mack Guzda has been recalled to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky backup. Alex Lyon will head to Charlotte to get some game action as the Checkers will play an important back-to-back this weekend on the road against the Toronto Marlies.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, RDS, TSN2

Bally Sports Florida-X, RDS, TSN2 ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #MTLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #MTLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Eyes On The Prize

Eyes On The Prize FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 4 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 6, @MTL 2 - (Recap) 1/19/2023

FLA 6, @MTL 2 - (Recap) 1/19/2023 NEXT MEETING: March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-2 .897/3.25 1SO) vs Sam Montembeault (13-13-3 .905/3.31 0SO) or Jake Allen (14-22-3 .895/3.43 1SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-2 .897/3.25 1SO) vs Sam Montembeault (13-13-3 .905/3.31 0SO) or Jake Allen (14-22-3 .895/3.43 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Colorado (38-22-6 82P) at OTTAWA (33-30-4 70P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (40-22-6 86P) at New Jersey (44-17-6 94P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (50-11-5 105P) at Winnipeg (38-27-3 79P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (89P), BUF (72P), DET (69P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets