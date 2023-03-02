GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators

Facing an uphill battle to make the postseason, the Florida Panthers (30-26-6) will be on the prowl for two points when they host the Nashville Predators (29-23-6) tonight at FLA Live Arena to open a crucial seven-game homestand. Despite missing top two centers Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett, the Cats pulled off an impressive 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Predators, who are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh, will be playing the first of six-straight on the road. While Nashville has sold off some pieces recently, they still have a chance, albeit a small one, at a wild card.
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Smashville, #NSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: On The Forecheck
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0)
- LAST MEETING: @NSH 7, FLA 3 - (Recap) 2/18/2023
- NEXT MEETING: That’s All Folks!
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (18-16-2 .904/3.06 1SO) vs Kevin Lankinen (6-5-1 .919/2.70 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Nashville
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- BUFFALO (31-24-4 66P) at BOSTON (47-8-5 99P) 7 p.m.
- OTTAWA (30-26-4 64P) at N.Y. Rangers (35-17-9 79P) 7 p.m.
- Pittsburgh (30-21-9 69P) at TAMPA BAY (37-19-4 78P) 7 p.m.
- Seattle (33-21-6 72P) at DETROIT (28-24-8 64P) 7 p.m.
- TORONTO (37-16-8 82P) at Calgary (27-21-13 67P) 9 p.m.
- MONTREAL (26-30-4 56P) at Los Angeles (34-20-8 76P) 10:30 p.m.
