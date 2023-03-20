GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

The red-hot Florida Panthers (35-27-7) kick off a brief road trip when they journey to Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Florida is currently just one point back of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who host the Ottawa Senators tonight, for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers went 5-1-1 on a seven-game homestand to put themselves within striking range of both the Penguins and New York Islanders, who are just three points ahead of the Cats. The Red Wings come in on a two-game losing streak and are 2-7-1 in their last ten games. This will be the final meeting between the two clubs and Florida will be going for the season series sweep.

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (33-31-5 71P) at Pittsburgh (34-25-10 78P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (111P), TOR (93P), TBL (90P), BUF (72P), MTL (60P)

