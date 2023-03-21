Recap: Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 5-2 win over Red Wings

Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to power the surging Florida Panthers to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

The Panthers are 6-0-1 in their last seven games and moved into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with the key road win. They are now one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who lost 2-1 on home ice to the Ottawa Senators, and one point behind the New York Islanders, with a game in hand on the Isles.

Matthew Tkachuk collected a goal and two assists, giving him a whopping 14 points over the course of a five-game point streak. and Gustav Forsling and Eric Staal also scored for the Cats.

Forsling matched his career-high of ten goals and became the 11th Panther, and third defenseman on the club, to hit double-digits this season.

Aleksander Barkov’s second period helper on Forsling’s goal gave him 614 points, breaking a tie with Jonathan Huberdeau for the most in the history of the franchise.

Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin lit the lamp for the Red Wings, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games to all but fall out of the playoff race.

Winner Sergei Bobrovsky and loser Ville Husso each finished the tilt with 20 saves.

Florida will get right back at it tonight with a game against Owen Tippett and the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Gears & Lug nuts

The Panthers swept the season series and have beaten Detroit nine times in a row. The last time the Red Wings defeated the Panthers was on February 20, 2021.

Since the mid-point of the season, Sergei Bobrovsky has posted a 16-5-2 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Columbus Bob, y’all.

Eetu Luostarinen played in the 200th NHL game of his career and registered an assist, a shot on goal, three hits and a block in 16:40 TOI.

Speaking of milestones, Andrew Copp’s helper on Dylan Larkin’s third period goal was the 150th assist of his career.

Matthew Tkachuk has goals in four straight games and has now racked up his 31st multipoint game this season, tying Jonathan Huberdeau’s franchise record set in 2018-19.

Video recap