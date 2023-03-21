GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

Panthers (36-27-7 79P) at Flyers (25-32-12 62P)

The red-hot Florida Panthers will be looking to continue its torrid run towards the postseason when they meet the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Florida took the first portion of this back-to-back roadie with a well-played 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings that put the Cats in a playoff position. The lottery-bound Flyers have dropped four of their last five games and are coming off a tough 5-4 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, NBCSP

Bally Sports Florida-X, NBCSP ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #FueledByPhilly, #FLAvsPHI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #FueledByPhilly, #FLAvsPHI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Broad Street Hockey

Broad Street Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0)

Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0) LAST MEETING: @PHI 4, FLA 3 - (Recap) 10/27/2022

@PHI 4, FLA 3 - (Recap) 10/27/2022 NEXT MEETING: 2023-24 regular season

2023-24 regular season PROJECTED STARTERS: Alex Lyon (3-2-1 .892/3.89 0SO) vs Carter Hart (18-21-10 .907/2.49 1SO)

Alex Lyon (3-2-1 .892/3.89 0SO) vs Carter Hart (18-21-10 .907/2.49 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Philadelphia

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (34-31-5 73P) at BOSTON (53-11-5 111P) 7 p.m.

Nashville (34-26-8 76P) at BUFFALO (33-30-6 72P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (42-23-6 90P) at MONTREAL (27-37-6 60P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (42-18-9 93P) at N.Y. Islanders (2-7-0 80P) 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

DETROIT (30-30-9 69P) at St. Louis (31-33-5 67P) 8 p.m.

