GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers (36-28-7) will be looking to leapfrog the Pittsburgh Penguins again when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-9) tonight at FLA Live Arena to open a difficult two-game homestand. While Florida faltered Tuesday in Philadelphia, the Penguins scored an impressive 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver to regain the second wild card. The Maple Leafs have had troubling adjusting to all the changes made at the trade deadline and were soundly beaten 7-2 by the New York islanders in their last outing.

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, SNO

Bally Sports Florida-X, SNO ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForver, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LeafsForver, #TORvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Pension Plan Puppets

Pension Plan Puppets FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (0-0-1)

Game 2 of 4 (0-0-1) LAST MEETING: @TOR 5, FLA 4 (OT) - (Recap) 1/17/2023

@TOR 5, FLA 4 (OT) - (Recap) 1/17/2023 NEXT MEETING: March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (24-17-3 .904/2.98 1SO) vs Matt Murray (13-7-2 .905/2.96 1SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (24-17-3 .904/2.98 1SO) vs Matt Murray (13-7-2 .905/2.96 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

MONTREAL (28-37-6 62P) at BOSTON (54-11-5 113P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (42-24-6 94P) at OTTAWA (34-32-5 73P) 7 p.m.

St. Louis (31-33-6 68P) at DETROIT (31-30-9 71P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BUF (72P)

