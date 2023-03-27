GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators

The Florida Panthers (36-30-7) open a pivotal four-game road trip tonight when they visit the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre. After finally pulling into a wild card spot, the Panthers have lost three straight and now trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by three points after the results of Saturday’s games that saw the Cats lose 4-3 to the New York Rangers and Penguins beat the Washington Capitals by the same score. While still mathematically in the hunt, the Senators would need a miracle of epic proportions to make the postseason. Ottawa was beaten 5-3 by the New Jersey Devils in its last outing.
- WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre - Kanata, ON
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, SN1, SNO, SNW, RDS2
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 5, OTT 3 - (Recap) 10/29/2022
- NEXT MEETING: April 6, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (24-19-3 .902/3.05 1SO) vs Mads Sogaard (6-5-2 .890/3.27 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa
Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- MONTREAL (29-38-6 64P) at BUFFALO (35-31-5 76P) 7 p.m.
Idle: BOS (119P), TOR (97P), TBL (90P), DET (71P)
