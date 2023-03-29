 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Cats must take advantage of Penguins loss in Detroit

By Todd Little
/ new
Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The struggling Florida Panthers (36-31-7) will be looking to gain ground on the Pittsburgh Penguins when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-9) tonight at Scotiabank Arena. After getting shredded in Ottawa on Monday, the Penguins kept the Cats in the race by dropping a 7-4 decision to the Red Wings last night. The rested Maple Leafs have all but wrapped up second place in the Atlantic Division and beat Nashville in their last outing on Sunday.

  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, SN
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #FLAvsTOR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Pension Plan Puppets
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (0-1-1)
  • LAST MEETING: TOR 6, FLA 2 - (Recap) 3/23/2023
  • NEXT MEETING: April 10, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (24-20-3 .901/3.07 1SO) vs Matt Murray (14-8-2 .905/2.97 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: BOS (119P), TBL (92P), BUF (77P), OTT (77P), DET (73P), MTL (66P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

