Panthers (36-31-7 79P) at Maple Leafs (44-20-9 97P)
- FLA in Season Series: Game 3 of 4 (0-1-1) - LBC Caterwaul
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto
- Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Watch: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, SN
- Listen: Panthers Radio Network
- Enemy Intel: Pension Plan Puppets
- Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (24-20-3 3.07) / Toronto: Samsonov (24-9-3 2.46)
Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
Idle: BOS (119P), TBL (92P), BUF (77P), OTT (77P), DET (73P), MTL (66P)
