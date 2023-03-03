Recap: Predators take a bite out of Panthers’ playoff chances

The Florida Panthers drive for the playoffs remains stuck in neutral. After posting an 4-1 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. the Cats opened their seven-game homestand with thud by dropping a 2-1 decision to the Nashville Predators.

Despite the importance of the game, Florida delivered another stinky first period and fell behind by two goals.

Rookie Luke Evangelista drew a tripping call on Radko Gudas and then got first NHL point at 13:40 when he set up Matt Duchene’s wrister from the right circle. Duchene’s shot eluded a screened Sergei Bobrovsky. The secondary assist went to Roman Josi.

The Predators would strike again with 11 seconds left in the frame. After running a give-and-go with Cody Glass, Josi drove to the net before dishing off to call-up John Leonard, who cut across the crease and backhanded the puck by Bobrovsky.

Bobrovksy would start the second period with series of big saves to steady his wobbly club and the Panthers got one back at the 3;21 mark.

Gudas made s a strong poke-check at his own blue line sending the Cats off on a 3-on-1 break. Ryan Lomberg jetted down the right side before crossing through the goalmouth to Brandon Montour for the put-away.

THE PANTHERS ARE ON THE BOARD



Bally Sports+ is a new option to watch Panthers games. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/8va8dYUOxV pic.twitter.com/1qdOo9k5Ly — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) March 3, 2023

The Panthers continued to test Kevin Lankinen, who made 30 saves, during the middle stanza, but to no avail.

Nashville clamped down in the third, holding the Cats to a measly eight shots on goal. Florida had a few good looks here and there, but could not finish. Nothing new there...

If one concedes a wild card spot to Pittsburgh, winners of four straight, then the Panthers are still within striking distance (four points with a game in hand) of the New York Islanders for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, the Cats seem utterly incapable of stringing together wins and building any momentum while a team like Ottawa is in midst of making a spirited run that has seen Senators match Florida’s 66 points, having played two less games.

Fangs & Claws