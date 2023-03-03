LBC’s 15th Annual NHL Trade Deadline of Doom! Open Thread

It’s been crazy lately as we’ve watched the contenders in the Eastern Conference load up, handing out first round picks like they were candy, and with some teams out west finally joining the fray, I’m not sure there’s much left in the way of fireworks here on actual trade deadline day.

With the Florida Panthers limited on cap space, futures and hope, I wouldn’t expect much from Bill Zito either.

After last night’s disappointing loss to Nashville, the Panthers general manager could decide he’s seen enough and try to shed impending unrestricted free agents Radko Gudas, the Brothers Staal, and Colin White as well as any Tallon-era prospects that aren’t ever going to get a shot. Mining assets for players that are about to walk out the door is never a bad idea.

Gudas is the player that would garner the most interest from playoff-bound teams and resurgent Eric Staal would be a nice depth add for a club looking for help down the middle.

That said, the Cats are still in the chase, so maybe it’s best to just stand pat and try to keep Montreal from winning Connor Bedard with that first-rounder we traded them for Ben Chiarot. We’ll see...

