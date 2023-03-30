GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens

Panthers (37-31-7 81P) vs Canadiens (30-39-6 66P)

What a difference a day makes! After coming off the mat last night in Toronto, the Florida Panthers have an opportunity to move back into the final wild card spot when they visit the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. The Panthers ended an ugly four-game losing streak with a miraculous 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs to pull within a point of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who will host the equally desperate Nashville Predators tonight. The Canadiens will be looking to get one against the Cats to close the season series, which Florida has dominated thus far. Montreal won two in a row before dropping a 3-2 decision in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Belle Centre - Montreal, PQ

ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN2

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #FLAvsMTL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

ENEMY INTEL: Eyes On The Prize

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 4 (3-0-0)

LAST MEETING: @FLA 9, MTL 5 - (Recap) 3/16/2023

NEXT MEETING: 2023-24 regular season

PROJECTED STARTERS: Alex Lyon (4-3-1 .891/3.82 0SO) vs Sam Montembeault (15-14-3 .905/3.28 0SO)

Alex Lyon (4-3-1 .891/3.82 0SO) vs Sam Montembeault (15-14-3 .905/3.28 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Columbus (23-43-7 53P) at BOSTON (57-12-5 119P) 7 p.m.

Philadelphia (29-32-12 70P) at OTTAWA (36-33-5 71P) 7 p.m.

Washington (34-32-9 77P) at TAMPA BAY (43-26-6 92P) 7 p.m.

Carolina (47-17-9 103P) at DETROIT (32-32-9 73P) 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Idle: TOR (98P), BUF (77P)

