GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

After opening its seven-game homestand with a frustrating loss to Nashville, the Florida Panthers (30-27-6) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) tonight at FLA Live Arena in yet another “must win” type game. The Panthers, who remain four points behind the N.Y. Islanders for the final wild card spot in the east, decided to stand pat on trade deadline day to see if this highly inconsistent bunch can finally put together that long-awaited run of wins that fans and the models have been clamoring for all season. As for the Penguins, it was starting to look like they were going to fall out of the playoff chase, but they’ve righted the ship with four-straight wins to remain in posession of the WC1 slot.

2 of 3 (0-1-1)

@PIT 7, FLA 6 (OT) - 1/24/2023

@PIT 7, FLA 6 (OT) - (Recap) 1/24/2023 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2023-24 season

Sergei Bobrovsky (18-17-2 .904/3.04 1SO) vs Tristan Jarry (19-7-5 .916/2.77 1SO) or Casey DeSmith (11-12-4 .904/3.27 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (18-17-2 .904/3.04 1SO) vs Tristan Jarry (19-7-5 .916/2.77 1SO) or Casey DeSmith (11-12-4 .904/3.27 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Pittsburgh

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TAMPA BAY (37-19-5 79P) at BUFFALO (31-25-4 66P) 12:30 p.m.

DETROIT (28-24-9 65P) at N.Y. Islanders (31-25-8 70P) 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers (35-18-9 70P) at BOSTON (48-8-5 78P) 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

TORONTO (38-16-8 86P) at Vancouver (24-32-5 50P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Columbus (20-36-6 46P) at OTTAWA (31-26-4 66P) 7 p.m.

Idle: MTL (56P)

