Recap: Panthers march to 4-1 win over the Penguins

Four different players lit the lamp and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots as the Florida Panthers stayed firmly ensconced in the wild card or bust pack with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the offense was gearing up during the first period, the Panthers concentrated on playing defense and held the visitors to just three shots on goal.

The Cats finally starting testing Casey DeSmith and broke through with 22 seconds left in the frame when Matthew Tkachuk sent Carter Verhaeghe in on the goaltender and he put a shot off of his left pad that Sam Bennett swept home on the backhand.

Bennett with the rebound!



Bally Sports+ is a new option for watching Panthers games. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/8va8dYUOxV#NHL | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/fKpVh87wdF — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) March 4, 2023

Aaron Ekblad extended the lead to two 4:11 into the second with Kris Letang off for slashing Nick Cousins. After taking a cross from the defenseman, Aleksander Barkov passed the puck back to the right circle and Ekblad got it by DeSmith for his tenth of the season. Brandon Montour was credited with the secondary helper on the play.

Ekblad converts on the power play!



Bally Sports+ is a new option for watching Panthers games. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/8va8dYUOxV#NHL | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/CT4T55qc7u — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) March 5, 2023

Letang would make up for his penalty 4:40 later when Jake Guentzel collected Evgeny Malkin pass down the gut and sent the puck to the left circle and the defenseman beat Bobrovksy stick-side. Anthony Duclair and Eric Staal were in the sin bin when Pittsburgh scored. Oops...

With time running down in the period, Bobrovsky would rob Sidney Crosby with his blocker to keep the Cats ahead and they were able to rebuild a two-goal advantage forty seconds later at the 19:50 mark.

After DeSmith made a glove save on Montour, Eetu Luostarinen took possession of the puck along the left boards and then set up Barkov for a one-timer that was denied. The juicy rebound sat out front for a couple seconds before Luostarinen got to it and found the beckoning net,

The Chicks are jealous of how wide open that space was. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/TV8Bil8Ult — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) March 5, 2023

Verhaeghe would ice the game midway through the third when he took an long cross-ice outlet from Tkachuk, who had taken a pass up the boards from Montour, and wound up using Letang as a screen, beating DeSmith for his team-leading 32nd goal.

It took three tries, but the Panthers finally got a win over the Penguins, who fell to the second wild card spot. Florida trails Pittsburgh by three points, as do the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals, and has played two more games than Sidney & The Crosby “Kids.” The Cats will get two days off to rest and prep for Tuesday’s meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Snares & Chinstraps